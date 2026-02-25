Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 189,303 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 104.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,890 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,646 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 9,362,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,834,000 after buying an additional 5,345,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,209,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,741,000 after buying an additional 4,810,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,221,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,002,000 after buying an additional 4,447,930 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of HDB stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.