MetFi (METFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $26.69 Thousand

MetFi (METFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. MetFi has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $26.69 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.94 or 0.99758771 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,191,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,191,552.0445015 with 281,227,466.4112005 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.03087525 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $35,907.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

