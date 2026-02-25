Hoppy (HOPPY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $498.87 thousand worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoppy has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.94 or 0.99758771 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Token Profile

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00000384 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $492,343.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

