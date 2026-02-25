tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $257.55 thousand and approximately $159.40 thousand worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 4,281,047,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,472,981,881,127 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 4,281,047,102.43794531 with 4,270,323,436.227262 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0 USD and is down -16.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $162,787.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

