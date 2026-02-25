Helium (HNT) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $258.95 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 186,321,438 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is blog.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

