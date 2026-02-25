Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,853 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 0.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,081,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,019,000 after buying an additional 599,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,794,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,356,000 after buying an additional 444,855 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,172,000 after buying an additional 432,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE APD opened at $278.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $321.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

