Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Mach Natural Resources LP $MNR

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,187,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,892,000. Mach Natural Resources accounts for 5.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 11.41% of Mach Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,578,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100,574 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 115.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 391,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 209,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MNR stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

