Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,081 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 5.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

NYSE:APH opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.34. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

