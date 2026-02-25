Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. Installed Building Products accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Installed Building Products worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $239.45.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $320.12 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.22.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

