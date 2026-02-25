iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,685,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365,478 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $810,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,185,000 after buying an additional 3,254,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,353,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,536 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,090,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,680 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

