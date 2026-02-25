Magellan Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 293,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $266.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $267.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

