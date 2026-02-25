Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 14,304 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $77,017.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 877 shares in the company, valued at $150,098.55. The trade was a 33.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $182.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $141.59 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

