American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $38,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $137.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $132.39 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $132.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.