Rhumbline Advisers Sells 407,316 Shares of CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407,316 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in CNA Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 701,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 127,223 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 502,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 79,698 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 145,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CNA opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.37. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 409.0%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

Key CNA Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting CNA Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $5.24 from $4.96, signaling a stronger full?year outlook beyond 2026 — a bullish development for forward earnings growth expectations. Zacks Research estimate changes

Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $5.24 from $4.96, signaling a stronger full?year outlook beyond 2026 — a bullish development for forward earnings growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks boosted Q1 2027 to $1.60 from $1.48, indicating stronger early?2027 momentum that can support sentiment heading into the new year. Zacks Research estimate changes

Zacks boosted Q1 2027 to $1.60 from $1.48, indicating stronger early?2027 momentum that can support sentiment heading into the new year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2028 projection to $5.33 (new/published estimate), reinforcing a multi?year earnings growth narrative. Zacks Research estimate changes

Zacks raised its FY2028 projection to $5.33 (new/published estimate), reinforcing a multi?year earnings growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Small upward tweaks to near-term quarters: Q4 2026 to $0.77 (from $0.75) and Q1 2026 to $1.49 (from $1.48) — marginally supportive to short-term earnings visibility. Zacks Research estimate changes

Small upward tweaks to near-term quarters: Q4 2026 to $0.77 (from $0.75) and Q1 2026 to $1.49 (from $1.48) — marginally supportive to short-term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating on CNA; the firm also issued a slight Q2 2026 revision to $1.19 (from $1.20) — a very small adjustment unlikely to move fundamentals on its own. Zacks Research estimate changes

Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating on CNA; the firm also issued a slight Q2 2026 revision to $1.19 (from $1.20) — a very small adjustment unlikely to move fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q3 2026 EPS sharply to $1.20 from $1.36, a meaningful near?term downgrade that could weigh on 2026 quarterly results and sentiment. Zacks Research estimate changes

Zacks cut Q3 2026 EPS sharply to $1.20 from $1.36, a meaningful near?term downgrade that could weigh on 2026 quarterly results and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed FY2026 to $4.65 from $4.79 and cut Q4 2027 to $1.15 from $1.21 — downward pressure on near?term aggregate earnings versus prior expectations. Zacks Research estimate changes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research downgraded CNA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $297,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 661,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,516,725.56. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.