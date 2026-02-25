Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPOR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,700,000 after buying an additional 186,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 400,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 159,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $196.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.14 and its 200-day moving average is $191.06. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $225.78.

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 1.68%.

In other news, SVP Lester Zitkus sold 4,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $881,099.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,281.49. This trade represents a 37.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,500 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $536,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,698.70. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 308,012 shares of company stock worth $67,100,732 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.20.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

