IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 122.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,885 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,700,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,745,000 after purchasing an additional 133,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,370,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $145.94.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.The business had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,273.27. The trade was a 30.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on IDACORP in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

