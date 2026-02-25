PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,314 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,080,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.86, a PEG ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $295.91.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $99,409.70. Following the transaction, the executive owned 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,408.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $249,907.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 212,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,716.60. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,781 shares of company stock worth $62,755,235. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.32.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

