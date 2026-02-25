HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,058 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.9% in the third quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 337.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 181,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,173 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.6%

CDE opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.