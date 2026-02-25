HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,648 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,753.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,296,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,047,000 after buying an additional 1,226,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,536,000 after buying an additional 1,043,238 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 31,122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,065,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,382,000 after buying an additional 1,062,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 985,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,724,000 after buying an additional 97,762 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 3.8%

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

