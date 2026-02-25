HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 650.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

