Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 74.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $58.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 7,200 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $252,864.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,569.20. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRKS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

