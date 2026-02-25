Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.32 and traded as high as GBX 900. Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 810, with a volume of 3,756 shares traded.

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 810 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 803.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of £62.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,156.32 and a beta of 0.54.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

