Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Critical Comparison

MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MMTec has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics has a beta of -3.63, meaning that its share price is 463% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MMTec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of MMTec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMTec 1 0 0 0 1.00 Richtech Robotics 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MMTec and Richtech Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Richtech Robotics has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. Given Richtech Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Richtech Robotics is more favorable than MMTec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MMTec and Richtech Robotics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $1.87 million 62.91 -$91.17 million N/A N/A Richtech Robotics $5.05 million 109.47 -$15.75 million ($0.14) -18.36

Richtech Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Richtech Robotics -417.41% -10.68% -10.47%

Summary

Richtech Robotics beats MMTec on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMTec



MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Richtech Robotics



Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

