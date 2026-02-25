Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Lessened by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419,495 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 5.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $420,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $385.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.65 and its 200 day moving average is $295.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $389.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

