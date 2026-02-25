Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Lessened by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419,495 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 5.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $420,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note TSMC is targeting very high gross margins (63%–65% in Q1) despite some near-term drag from overseas fabs — a fundamental signal that AI and advanced-node demand are supporting pricing and profitability. Can TSM Sustain 60%+ Gross Margin Amid Overseas Fab Expansion?
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple headlines report TSMC is seeing surging AI orders across the industry and that the stock has climbed on that momentum, reinforcing demand visibility for foundry capacity. TSMC Stock Jumps as AI Boom Powers Foundry Giant
- Positive Sentiment: Point72 and other large investors disclosed sizable new positions in Big Tech and TSMC, signaling institutional conviction that TSMC will capture AI capex tailwinds. Billionaire fund manager drops $2.8 billion on Big Tech stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes TSMC sits at the top of the AI semiconductor supply chain (lithography, tools, materials ? wafers), highlighting durable long-term demand but also capital intensity and cyclicality. The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It
- Neutral Sentiment: Elevated investor attention and “most-searched” status (Zacks/other outlets) can amplify moves but doesn’t change fundamentals — watch flows and sentiment-driven volatility. Investors Heavily Search Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Here is What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Sectorwide worries — viral dystopian AI scenarios and investor skittishness — have knocked software/tech stocks at times; contagion could pressure TSMC if AI optimism cools. Skittish investors spooked as dystopian AI outlooks go viral
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive shifts among chipmakers (NVIDIA/AMD/Google/Meta supply dynamics) and upcoming NVIDIA earnings are creating headline volatility for the AI hardware complex — could indirectly affect TSMC order mix and customer cadence. Nvidia results are AI market’s biggest test amid competitive worries
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and trade risks persist — recent headlines about higher global tariffs add an execution risk to global supply chains and overseas fab economics. Dow Jones Futures Fall After Trump Hikes Global Tariff To 15%
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.3%
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $385.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.65 and its 200 day moving average is $295.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $389.18.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
