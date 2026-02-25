Parkside Investments LLC Sells 41,525 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,525 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,041,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 240,251 shares in the company, valued at $15,635,535.08. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $221,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 68,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,857.34. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,141. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

