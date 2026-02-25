Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 72,625 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,625 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $251,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

