Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 167,870 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,870 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.21% of American Tower worth $193,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $1,371,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 233.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,529,000 after buying an additional 708,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,277,000 after buying an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.79. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

