Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 122,487 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,487 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.36% of Xcel Energy worth $171,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 168.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $94.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

