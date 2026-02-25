Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $148.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

AXSM stock opened at $169.95 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $191.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.14. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 251.47% and a negative net margin of 28.69%.The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.44, for a total transaction of $1,383,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 37,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $6,206,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,130.36. This represents a 78.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,874 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,805. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 82.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

