Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Upgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

IKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

IKT stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

