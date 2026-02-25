What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for EMBJ FY2025 Earnings?

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

Shares of EMBJ opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts (notably FY2026 to $2.74 and FY2027 to $3.51, and Q4?2026 to $0.74), signaling an improved earnings trajectory which supports upward pressure on the stock. Zacks estimate changes

Zacks raised several near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts (notably FY2026 to $2.74 and FY2027 to $3.51, and Q4?2026 to $0.74), signaling an improved earnings trajectory which supports upward pressure on the stock. Positive Sentiment: U.S. decision to allow Brazilian aircraft into the U.S. duty?free (removal of a prior 10% tariff) materially improves Embraer’s competitive position and export economics to its largest market. Brazil hails zero US tariff on aircraft exports

U.S. decision to allow Brazilian aircraft into the U.S. duty?free (removal of a prior 10% tariff) materially improves Embraer’s competitive position and export economics to its largest market. Positive Sentiment: Product development: Embraer unveiled new variants of its Praetor business jets to capture strong executive aircraft demand, supporting potential revenue upside in the business?jet segment. Embraer announces new Praetor variants

Product development: Embraer unveiled new variants of its Praetor business jets to capture strong executive aircraft demand, supporting potential revenue upside in the business?jet segment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued several smaller EPS tweaks (e.g., Q4?2025 to $0.12, Q2?2027 to $0.32) and the published consensus full?year figure remains different from Zacks’ internal view; these are incremental and imply evolving analyst conviction rather than a dramatic swing. Zacks estimate details

Zacks issued several smaller EPS tweaks (e.g., Q4?2025 to $0.12, Q2?2027 to $0.32) and the published consensus full?year figure remains different from Zacks’ internal view; these are incremental and imply evolving analyst conviction rather than a dramatic swing. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several quarterly estimates (Q1?2026 to $0.66 from $0.68; Q3?2026 to $0.72 from $0.75; Q3?2027 to $1.20 from $1.29), which could weigh on near?term sentiment and introduce earnings?timing risk. Zacks cuts to some quarters

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.