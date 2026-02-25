ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Stock Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and traded as low as $42.18. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 11,752 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

