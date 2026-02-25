Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.6667.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.8%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

SIG opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.