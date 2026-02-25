Standard Motor Products (SMP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $385.9090 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SMP opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $971.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 9,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $345,624.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,548.09. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 134,936 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

