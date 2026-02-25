Cable One (CABO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABOGet Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $368.5920 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of CABO opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $290.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.57. The firm has a market cap of $532.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $245.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $12,068,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cable One by 912.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

