Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $1.2854 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 13,495.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two?piece and three?piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value?added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

