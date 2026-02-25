Personalis (PSNL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $736.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Get Personalis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896,714 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 196.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 1,332.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,210,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 120,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Personalis by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 124,243 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.