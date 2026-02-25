Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $364.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small?molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company’s pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non?melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI?50002, a topical agent in late?stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI?50003 for common wart resolution; ATI?1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI?450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

