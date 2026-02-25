C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

Featured Articles

