Arcellx (ACLX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Arcellx to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.36. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Trending Headlines about Arcellx

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcellx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead Sciences agreed to acquire Arcellx for $115.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right worth $5.00 if milestones are met, implying up to ~$7.8 billion — a takeover premium that drove a large rally. Gilead acquisition release

Gilead Sciences agreed to acquire Arcellx for $115.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right worth $5.00 if milestones are met, implying up to ~$7.8 billion — a takeover premium that drove a large rally. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: the deal triggered a premarket surge (roughly 75–80% intraday move at announcement) and sharply elevated trading volumes as the market re?priced ACLX to reflect the cash consideration. Reuters coverage

Market reaction: the deal triggered a premarket surge (roughly 75–80% intraday move at announcement) and sharply elevated trading volumes as the market re?priced ACLX to reflect the cash consideration. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated FY2030 EPS expectations materially (analyst projects $4.95/sh) but kept a “Neutral” rating and $115 price objective — effectively aligned with the deal price and not implying incremental upside beyond the offer. MarketBeat report

HC Wainwright updated FY2030 EPS expectations materially (analyst projects $4.95/sh) but kept a “Neutral” rating and $115 price objective — effectively aligned with the deal price and not implying incremental upside beyond the offer. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages downgraded ACLX to “hold”/”equal weight” (Truist, Baird, Canaccord, Needham, Wells Fargo, Citigroup), signaling limited upside above the deal price and reducing buy?side conviction. Example coverage: Truist/Benzinga. Benzinga downgrades roundup

Multiple brokerages downgraded ACLX to “hold”/”equal weight” (Truist, Baird, Canaccord, Needham, Wells Fargo, Citigroup), signaling limited upside above the deal price and reducing buy?side conviction. Example coverage: Truist/Benzinga. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Ademi, Monteverde) announced investigations into whether the $115 + $5 CVR consideration is fair — potential litigation could seek a higher price, delay closing or increase transaction risk/uncertainty. KSF investor alert

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $487,197.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,126.81. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,477. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 15.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 105.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arcellx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, November 24th. William Blair cut shares of Arcellx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.