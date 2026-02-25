Arcellx (ACLX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2026

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Arcellx to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.36. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.

Trending Headlines about Arcellx

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcellx this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Gilead Sciences agreed to acquire Arcellx for $115.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right worth $5.00 if milestones are met, implying up to ~$7.8 billion — a takeover premium that drove a large rally. Gilead acquisition release
  • Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: the deal triggered a premarket surge (roughly 75–80% intraday move at announcement) and sharply elevated trading volumes as the market re?priced ACLX to reflect the cash consideration. Reuters coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated FY2030 EPS expectations materially (analyst projects $4.95/sh) but kept a “Neutral” rating and $115 price objective — effectively aligned with the deal price and not implying incremental upside beyond the offer. MarketBeat report
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages downgraded ACLX to “hold”/”equal weight” (Truist, Baird, Canaccord, Needham, Wells Fargo, Citigroup), signaling limited upside above the deal price and reducing buy?side conviction. Example coverage: Truist/Benzinga. Benzinga downgrades roundup
  • Negative Sentiment: Several law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Ademi, Monteverde) announced investigations into whether the $115 + $5 CVR consideration is fair — potential litigation could seek a higher price, delay closing or increase transaction risk/uncertainty. KSF investor alert

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $487,197.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,126.81. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,477. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 15.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 105.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arcellx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, November 24th. William Blair cut shares of Arcellx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.