YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $46.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.0769.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on YETI in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 2,079.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in YETI by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in YETI by 4,552.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in YETI by 141.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $45.53 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $583.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

