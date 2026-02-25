First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.42.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial cut First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.99. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.17 and a 12 month high of C$21.28.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$185.38 million for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

