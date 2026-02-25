Nomad Foods (NOMD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $775.5240 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 4,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.
Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.
