Nomad Foods (NOMD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $775.5240 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 4,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.