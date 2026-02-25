Financial Survey: Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) versus Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) and Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Reitar Logtech has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlisle Companies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reitar Logtech and Carlisle Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reitar Logtech 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carlisle Companies 1 6 4 0 2.27

Earnings and Valuation

Carlisle Companies has a consensus target price of $392.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Carlisle Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than Reitar Logtech.

This table compares Reitar Logtech and Carlisle Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reitar Logtech $48.61 million 0.99 $1.01 million N/A N/A Carlisle Companies $5.02 billion 3.32 $740.70 million $17.11 23.84

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Reitar Logtech.

Profitability

This table compares Reitar Logtech and Carlisle Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reitar Logtech N/A N/A N/A Carlisle Companies 14.76% 41.58% 14.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats Reitar Logtech on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works. The company serves logistics property investors comprising investment funds and property owners; and logistics operators and direct users. Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. It also offers building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, and engineered products for HVAC applications. It sells its products under the Carlisle SynTec, Versico, WeatherBond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, and Hertalan brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

