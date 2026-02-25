Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.25.

AFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$28.52 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$17.93 and a twelve month high of C$44.84. The stock has a market cap of C$536.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$389.43 million during the quarter. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

