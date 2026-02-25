USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.23. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

