Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SDXAY

Sodexo Stock Down 0.3%

Sodexo Company Profile

SDXAY opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.