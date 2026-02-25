EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQGPF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of EQB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

Get EQB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQB

EQB Trading Down 1.8%

EQB Company Profile

EQB stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. EQB has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $89.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77.

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Group Inc (OTCMKTS: EQGPF) is the holding company for Equitable Bank, a Schedule I Canadian bank headquartered in Toronto. Established in 1970 as The Equitable Trust Company, the organization has grown into a diversified financial services provider with a focus on both residential and commercial lending. Equitable Group operates under a bank charter, offering a range of mortgage products—from government-insured and uninsurable residential mortgages to commercial and construction loans—catering to individuals, small businesses, and professional investors across Canada.

In addition to its core lending activities, Equitable Group has developed a digital banking arm known as EQ Bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.