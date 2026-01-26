Sovran Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VGT opened at $754.99 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $754.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $735.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

