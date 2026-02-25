AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $367.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.00.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $400.00 price objective on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $262.25 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.03. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,819,025. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,910 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,681,000 after purchasing an additional 235,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AeroVironment by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,101,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

